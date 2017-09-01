Westminster couple charged with drug distribution

A Westminster man and woman have been charged with multiple counts of drug possession and distribution following a search of their Westminster apartments by police on Thursday that netted more than 16 pounds of marijuana.

James Julian Najera, 27, and Rainelle Teresa Jochum, 24, are both charged with possessing equipment to manufacture controlled substances, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, paraphernalia, and importing between 5 and 45 kilograms of marijuana into Maryland, among related charges, according to electronic court records.

The importation charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and possessing equipment to manufacture drugs is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

As part of an ongoing Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation into possible drug dealing, police obtained court permission to place a GPS tracking device on Najera’s car on Aug. 25, according to charging documents filed in Carroll County District Court.

On the evening of Wednesday, police used the GPS device to track Najera as he allegedly drove to Brooklyn, New York, in what police believed was a trip to pick up drugs to sell in Carroll County, according to charging documents.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the E. Main Street apartment, which Jochum and Najera allegedly share, according to charging documents.

When Najera returned to Carroll County later that night, police allege he drove directly to an apartment in the unit block of S. Center Street, allegedly the home of one of Jochum’s family members, according to charging documents.

Najera took a cardboard box from his car, entered the apartment and then returned to the car a few moments later carrying the box, police allege in the charging documents.

Police stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex on the unit block of E. Main Street, noting that the cardboard box smelled of “raw marijuana,” and then executed the previously obtained search warrant on the apartment Najera and Jochum shared there, according to charging documents.

In searching the apartment, police allegedly found a small baggie of what is believed to be cocaine; 4.43 pounds of marijuana divided in 1-pound, heat-sealed bags; multiple small plastic baggies; a device for heat sealing plastic bags; a digital scale with marijuana resin on it; and a foil wrapped square of paper police believe to be LSD blotter paper, among other items, according to charging documents.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the apartment on the unit block of S. Center Street, finding 11.88 pounds of marijuana, brass knuckles, another digital scale in a suitcase next to 11 bundles of marijuana, marijuana brownies, a bag of marijuana seeds and sundry pieces of paraphernalia, according to the documents.

After being read her Miranda rights, Jochum allegedly told police that she and Najera had traveled to New York to purchase a large amount of marijuana at a low price with the intention of selling it for a profit in Westminster, according to charging documents.

Both Jochum and Najera were arrested and taken to Carroll County Central Booking in the early hours Thursday, and both were released later that day after each posted a $10,000 bail.

No one answered the phone number on record for Jochum on Friday when called for a comment, and a voicemail box had not been set up to take messages.

CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times)

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health