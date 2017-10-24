$500 reward offered for info on Jiffy Mart robbery

The Westminster Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man they say robbed a Westminster Jiffy Mart customer.
According to a Westminster Police Department news release, an unidentified male stole a customer’s purse in the Westminster Jiffy Mart parking lot Monday. The robbery occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-11 white male, possibly in his 30s with a thin build and red facial hair.
The suspect left the area on foot toward Carroll Street. The victim was not injured in the incident, according to the release.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Josh Duncan of the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 410-848-3918 or contact the TIPS line at 410-857-8477.
michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com
410-857-7873