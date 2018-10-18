Rosedale man arrested in relation to theft, burglary and other related charges

A Rosedale man is accused of theft, burglary and other charges stemming from incidents in October, August and July.

Jesse Allen Lamartina, 36, of the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway, was charged Wednesday with six counts of rogue and vagabond, stealing a credit card, theft scheme $100 to $1,500 and four counts of theft less than $100 in relation to an Oct. 9 incident, according to electronic court records.

Lamartina has also been charged with second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary and theft $1,500 to $25,000 in relation to an Aug. 7 incident. An arrest warrant for these charges went out in September, though Lamartina was not arrested on them until Oct. 17 when he was picked up for the October charges, according to electronic court records.

In addition to the arrest warrants from September and October, Lamartina also has two different sets of charges from a July 23 incident, according to electronic court records.

In one case he was charged with rogue and vagabond and theft $100 to $1,500. While he posted an unsecured personal $3,000 bond in July, a bench warrant went out for his arrest Oct. 3 after he failed to appear, according to electronic court records.

In the second case stemming also from a July 23 incident, Lamartina was charged with having a concealed dangerous weapon and rogue and vagabond. A bench warrant in relation to these charges went out for his arrest Sept. 21 after he failed to appear, according to electronic court records.

Lamartina’s bench warrants were served Oct. 17 in addition to the warrants from the September and October charge, according to electronic court records.

On the arrest for the October charges, Lamartina is being held on $15,000. On the September charges, he is being held on $7,500.

Lamartina has a bail review hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 18.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.