Car show to benefit Cancer Center and The Arc

Custom car and hot rod fans will have a chance to check out more than 500 classic cars at the 14th annual Jalopyrama Hot Rod Show on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“It’s a unique opportunity to see a high-quality assembly of some of the best cars in the country,” said event volunteer Jay Fitzhugh.

Fitzhugh said Jalopyrama is expected to be one of the biggest custom car events on the East Coast. More than 120 cars will be displayed inside Shipley Arena, with 300 to 500 more cars outside. Proceeds from the event go to the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center and The Arc Carroll County. The group raised $10,000 for The Arc and $12,500 for the Cancer Center during last year’s event.

“For the past two years, the support of fellow car enthusiasts, the Ag Center staff, the hospital and Arc volunteers and employees, and the public have allowed us to become a significant fundraiser for these two local Carroll County organizations,” said show promoter Mike Szuba. “We are proud of the contribution that a small group of volunteer car enthusiasts can coordinate and provide.”

Szuba said this year focuses on custom cars such as 1949 to 1953 Fords or Mercuries with modified nose, deck and door handles. The show will also feature hot rods from 1963 and earlier that must be American built and modified.

“We have cars coming from all over the country,” Szuba said. “It gives me goosebumps just thinking about people willing to drive or trailer their cars this far for a one-day car show.”

Szuba said the show brings back “the good old days.”

“I think it will bring back memories for everyone and how simple life was back in the day when you were just driving around on a Friday night.”

Mary Richards, the director of volunteer services at Carroll Hospital, said she has recruited volunteers and paid associates to help out at the event. Volunteers will also be passing out cancer awareness ribbons.

Richards said she appreciates the group’s dedication and thinks that “donating all the proceeds after all their hard work is a phenomenal generosity.”

“The owners of the cars are very proud of their vehicles and they’re very willing to talk about them,” Richards said. “If you like cars, it’s a great show to attend.”

If you go

What: Jalopyrama Hot Rod Show

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct.14

Where: Carroll County Agriculture Center’s Shipley Arena, 706 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster

Cost: $10 per person

For more information: Visit www.jalopyrama.com.

