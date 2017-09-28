Island Green goes pink for breast cancer fundraiser

Just before sunset, Paul King made final checks to his helicopter before taking off over the Island Green Family Fun Center, accompanied by a bucket full of 112 bright pink golf balls.

Navigating down close to the golf green, he approached a hole marked by a pink flag and hovered before releasing the balls in a shower over the grass. As onlookers cheered, one ball, number 208, landed perfectly in the hole.

Thursday was the very first Swing Fore Pink event, which invited guests to take a few swings on the green, listen to live music, have a burger and more, all while benefiting the Center for Breast Health at Carroll Hospital.

King, a commercial helicopter pilot and owner of Sky King, donated his time as well as the cost of the fuel and the helicopter.

“If it’s for charity, I’ll do it any day of the week,” he said.

Each pink golf ball was purchased as part of a 50/50 raffle, with half of the proceeds going to the person who landed closest to the hole and half to the Center for Breast Health. Before the event began, 78 balls had already been sold.

The evening’s lucky golfer was Brett Callegary, account manager at Gauge Digital Media in Westminster. He chose to donate all of his winnings back to the center.

“It’s important to give back to the community where you live and do business,” he said.

In total, the event raised $1,960 for the Center for Breast Health.

Heather Akers, special event manager for the Carroll Hospital Center Foundation, said of the donation, “It’s unexpected and so generous. We definitely don’t take it for granted.”

The medical director of the Center for Breast Health, Dr. Dona Hobart, said she felt very fortunate that members of the community had come together to support the event.

She praised Island Green public relations director Donna Biemiller, who organized the event. “She did the lion’s share of the work,” Hobart said.

Local Target and Giant Food stores donated toward food for the event, and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce sponsored an appearance by radio station Today’s 101.9, who came with a prize wheel and a pink ribbon-adorned photo booth complete with pink hats, feather boas and other accessories. Mike McMullin donated his time performing live acoustic music.

Hobart said donations like the ones from Swing Fore Pink help the center provide important services for patients that may not be covered by insurance, such as the navigator program, which provides a guide to help patients and families through the medical process.

“It’s awesome just to be out promoting the center,” said Marsha McMullin, navigator at the Center for Breast Health. “We’re excited to make this an annual thing.”

Breast cancer survivor Melissa Dowd, of Westminster, came with her son, Finn, who sported a pink and black “Fight Back” shirt as he played through the 18-hole miniature golf course. Dowd said her favorite part of the evening was meeting radio host Gina Crash, while Finn enjoyed a chance to get outside.

Another survivor, Diane Green, an employee of Carroll Hospital, came to support the cause with her friend Barbara Williams, who, Green said, was a major source of support through her treatment.

Even now, Green said she is part of the Breast Cancer Support Group, which meets every second Tuesday of the month and brings together survivors and those currently fighting cancer.

“It’s very important to raise funds and awareness and pay it forward,” she said.

