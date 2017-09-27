Humane Society of Carroll County finds foster homes for Florida dogs after hurricane

When Florida residents evacuated prior to Hurricane Irma, some made the decision to leave their dogs behind or to take them to a shelter like Sumter County Animal Alliance. The shelters were overcrowded and Sassy, a Hound mix, was fortunate enough to be transferred along with 10 other dogs to the Humane Society of Carroll County.

“Sumter County was getting so many dogs and they had nowhere to go with them,” said Michelle Fidler, Humane Society of Carroll County’s director of animal care. “We took some of the dogs already in the shelter so there would be space for the stray dogs to stay until they were reunited with their families.”

Fidler said 11 dogs were put into foster care so they wouldn’t have to stay in the kennels. The dogs will be up for adoption Friday, Oct. 13. The adoption event will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Petsmart on Urbana Pike in Frederick.

“We want them to be well socialized,” Fidler said. “The nice thing about adopting a foster dog is that you’ll get a little more information about how they’ll act in the ho

When Florida residents evacuated prior to Hurricane Irma, some made the decision to leave their dogs behind or to take them to a shelter like Sumter County Animal Alliance. The shelters were overcrowded and Sassy, a hound mix, was fortunate enough to be transferred along with 10 other dogs to the Humane Society of Carroll County.

“Sumter County was getting so many dogs and they had nowhere to go with them,” said Michelle Fidler, Humane Society of Carroll County’s director of animal care. “We took some of the dogs already in the shelter so there would be space for the stray dogs to stay until they were reunited with their families.”

Fidler said 11 dogs were put into foster care so they wouldn’t have to stay in the kennels. The dogs will be up for adoption Friday, Oct. 13. The adoption event will take place 5 to 10 p.m. at the Petsmart on Urbana Pike in Frederick.

“We want them to be well socialized,” Fidler said. “The nice thing about adopting a foster dog is that you’ll get a little more information about how they’ll act in the home. That helps with retention in their new adopters’ homes.”

Lara Moody, a Sumter County Animal Alliance volunteer, said the organization reached out to Fidler after learning about the Humane Society of Carroll County on Facebook. They spent a week corresponding, and Fidler found the dogs foster homes before they arrived Saturday night.

“We are always looking for rescues for our dogs, whether it’s a hurricane or not,” Moody said. “Our shelter is a high kill shelter, so the dogs have three weeks at most. Having an opportunity to send them out en masse was just too good to be true.”

Moody said Humane Society of Sumter County’s Director Herschel Wiley held the dogs a little longer than usual in anticipation of the transport. Their volunteers drove the dogs to Maryland.

“Making contact with Michelle at just the right time was an answer to a prayer,” Moody said. “Michelle went to a lot of trouble to match the foster with the dog. She got as much information as she could about their temperament, history, age and size to match them with foster parents. I think she did a masterful job. We get to watch this unfold through Facebook and these people seem so grateful to us for sending them the dogs. It’s the purest gratification we can get.”

Sassy’s foster parents, Dan and Katy Gaffney, of Westminster, said they were happy to help.

“We could give a few bucks to the Red Cross, but we thought this was a way we could really help,” said Dan Gaffney. “We have two other dogs and thought it might be a fit. So far, it has been.”

Gaffney said like any shelter dog, Sassy craves attention.

“She seems happy. She seems grateful that she’s at a place where she’s fed and has some land to stretch her legs,” Gaffney said. “She’s very sweet and playful. Someone is really going to be happy with her.”

If you go

What: Adoption Event

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13

Where: Petsmart, 5401 Urbana Pike, Frederick

me. That helps with retention in their new adopters’ homes.”

Michelle Fidler Dallas, an Australian Cattle Dog mix, is also up for adoption. Dallas, an Australian Cattle Dog mix, is also up for adoption. (Michelle Fidler)

Lara Moody, a Sumter County Animal Alliance volunteer, said the organization reached out to Fidler after learning about the Humane Society of Carroll County on Facebook. They spent a week corresponding and Fidler found the dogs foster homes before they arrived Saturday night.

“We are always looking for rescues for our dogs, whether it’s a hurricane or not,” Moody said. “Our shelter is a high kill shelter so the dogs have three weeks at most. Having an opportunity to send them out en masse was just too good to be true.”

Moody said Humane Society of Sumter County’s director Herschel Wiley held the dogs a little longer than usual in anticipation of the transport. Their volunteers drove the dogs to Maryland.

“Making contact with Michelle at just the right time was an answer to a prayer,” Moody said. “Michelle went to a lot of trouble to match the foster with the dog. She got as much information as she could about their temperament, history, age and size to match them with foster parents. I think she did a masterful job. We get to watch this unfold through Facebook and these people seem so grateful to us for sending them the dogs. It’s the purest gratification we can get.”

Sassy’s foster parents Dan and Katy Gaffney, of Westminster, said they were happy to help.

“We could give a few bucks to the Red Cross but we thought this was a way we could really help,” said Dan Gaffney. “We have two other dogs and thought it might be a fit. So far, it has been.”

Gaffney said like any shelter dog, Sassy craves attention.

“She seems happy. She seems grateful that she’s at a place where she’s fed and has some land to stretch her legs,” Gaffney said. “She’s very sweet and playful. Someone is really going to be happy with her.”

If you go

What: Adoption Event

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, October 13

Where: Petsmart, 5401 Urbana Pike, Frederick

CAPTION Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) Maryland Wine Festival goers enjoy first day of two-day event. (Emily Chappel / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Hazmat crews, local fire companies called after chemical incident at Carroll Community College Hazmat crews, local fire companies called after chemical incident at Carroll Community College CAPTION CCPS school board votes to terminate Kenneth Fischer CCPS school board votes to terminate Kenneth Fischer CAPTION Sights and Sounds of the Westminster Fallfest parade Sights and Sounds of the Westminster Fallfest parade CAPTION Free State IPA for Beer Week Free State IPA for Beer Week

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben