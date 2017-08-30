Carroll County collects donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Department of Public Safety will be collecting monetary donations to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Checks and cash will be accepted 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1, at the TownMall of Westminster, 400 N. Center St. in Westminster near the Belk parking lot and at the Eldersburg Commons, 6400 Ridge Road in Eldersburg, near the Walmart lot.

Donations will be accepted at Sheriff’s Office and Public Safety Mobile Command vehicles. Checks should be made out to either the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund of Greater Houston Community Foundation, United Ways of Texas or the Carroll County government.

