Hampstead man arrested for allegedly punching woman, possessing Xanax

A Hampstead man has been charged with second-degree assault and drug possession after allegedly punching a woman Wednesday morning.

James Frederick Hunter Jr., 44, is charged with second-degree assault and possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana, according to electronic court records.

Hampstead police responded at 11:54 a.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Main Street for a report of an assault, according to charging documents.

A woman at the home alleged that Hunter, who was present at the home when police arrived, had punched her three or four times in the back of her head, according to the charging documents. The documents note that police reported the woman’s right ear and head were “red in color” at that time.

The woman also alleged that Hunter had a small bag of drugs in his possession, according to charging documents, but that he had tried to hide it, and directed police to a pack of cigarettes and a cellphone located in a vehicle parked at the home.

Asked if the phone and cigarettes were his, Hunter said “yes,” according to the charging documents, but later denied ownership once police discovered a baggie containing “numerous” Xanax pills within the cigarette pack.

Hunter told police he did not have a prescription for Xanax, according to the charging documents.

Hunter was arrested Wednesday and released on Thursday after posting a $20,000 bail.

The phone number on record for Hunter was not in service when called Thursday in an attempt to get a comment on his arrest.

