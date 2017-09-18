Westminster Police Commander graduates from FBI National Academy 

Lt. Nikki Heuer, of the Westminster Police Department, graduated from the FBI National Academy. She is one of only four officers in the history of the department to do so, according to a Westminster Police news release.

“[The academy] was physically and mentally challenging and has provided me with tools to grow as an individual and within my profession,” Heuer was quoted as saying in the release.

She returned Monday to her duties as commander of the Police Department’s Support Services Division equipped with graduate-level education covering topics such as leadership, communication, and officer vitality and wellness.

The FBI National Academy graduation took place Sept. 15 for Heuer and 223 other senior officers. The program is a “10-week residential senior management and leadership training program,” and is “widely regarded as one of the finest training opportunities for senior law enforcement officials in the world,” according to the release.

Westminster police Chief Jeff Spaulding was quoted in the release as saying: “Providing for the professional development of our command staff is key to ensuring that we are prepared to face the challenges of providing quality public safety service in today’s complex and demanding environment. My thanks go out to Lieutenant Heuer for her hard work and dedication and to the FBI for the opportunity to participate in such a valuable training experience.”

