Frederick man charged with attempted assault, weapon charges

A Frederick man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly brandished a knife during a driving dispute.

Gregory James Hudson, 33, was charged with one count each of attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, concealment of a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. He was released on $1,500 unsecured bond after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, an officer of the Maryland State Police was alerted to a fight occurring in the parking lot of the Wawa at 805 Leidy Road, Westminster between two males standing in the middle of the road.

The officer told the men to separate and one of the men, Hudson, entered his vehicle and attempted to pull away. The officer told him to stop. An off-duty officer of the Baltimore County Police Department used his personal car to block Hudson and approached him displaying a badge.

The second male involved in the altercation informed the officers that Hudson had a concealed knife and Hudson produced a switchblade-style knife for the officers.

The second man told officers that earlier Hudson had exited his vehicle and yelled racial and anti-gay slurs, and threatened to kill the man after a perceived slight in the parking lot. As both cars were in line at the stop sign to exit the parking lot, the man exited his car and approached Hudson’s vehicle. Hudson exited his vehicle again and threatened the man with the blade, he said.

Hudson declined to comment when reached by the Times. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 5.

