Mount Airy man allegedly found with stolen gun, drugs

A Mount Airy man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole a handgun and coin collection and was found in possession of drugs.

Keenan Everett Hopple, 24, of the 2000 block of Gillis Road, was charged with six counts, including theft, possession of an illegal firearm and possession of heroin. He was released Wednesday on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, a woman reported the theft of a Ruger LCR 38 Special handgun and a coin collection from her home on Tuesday evening. A woman alleged Hopple to be the perpetrator of the crime and gave police details about the car he drove away in.

Early Wednesday morning, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a vehicle in which Hopple was the passenger. A second deputy arrived to assist with the traffic stop, according to the statement.

The stolen handgun, paraphernalia and suspected heroin were found on Hopple’s person. More paraphernalia, containing trace amounts of suspected controlled dangerous substances, was found inside the vehicle, and the driver was also placed under arrest, according to the statement.

Hopple did not respond to a call for comment by 6 p.m. Friday. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 17.

