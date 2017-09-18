Mount Airy man charged with first-degree assault

A Mount Airy man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly purposefully struck a woman with a vehicle.

Christopher Hoon, 32, of the 16800 block of Frederick Road, was charged with one count each of reckless endangerment, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He is being held without bond after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Hoon and the woman began to argue while he was driving and she was the passenger in a vehicle. She attempted to exit the vehicle while it was in motion, so Hoon then pulled over to the side of the road to let her out near Old Westminster Road.

The woman said she was walking a short distance in front of the vehicle when she heard the engine rev and then was struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said the woman flew in the air before striking the pavement. She suffered lacerations to her face and arm and thigh. A large section of skin was missing from her elbow, according to the statement.

After speaking to Hoon, the woman then got back in the vehicle and drove to Frederick Memorial Hospital. Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded, interviewing witnesses, as well as Hoon and the woman, according to the statement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

