Deadline for property tax credit apps approaches

Tax credits are available for homeowners and renters with low income. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) urges Marylanders to apply by the Sept. 1 deadline.

The Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program can limit the amount of property taxes a homeowner owes based on their income. Homeowners who have already paid their property taxes may apply. County finance offices will refund the tax credit for those whose application is approved.

The Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program is designed for renters who pay high monthly rent relative to their total income. This credit is issued in the form of a direct check payment of up to $1,000 a year.

Many counties and municipalities offer credits to provide additional relief. Those approved for state tax relief will automatically receive the additional local credits they are eligible for.

Last year, homeowners received an average of $1,300 in tax relief, while renters received an average of $322. Approximately 46,000 homeowners and more than 7,600 renters were approved.

The SDAT sent out postcards last week to 133,828 low-income Maryland residents to encourage them to apply to the programs.

Information about these programs is available at dat.maryland.gov, by emailing sdat.taxcreditapp@maryland.gov, or calling 410-767-4433 or 1-800-944-7403.

