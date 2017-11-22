Holiday Hope: Carroll County Food Sunday continues serving community

Hundreds of Thanksgivings were saved this week by the efforts of Carroll County Food Sunday, which handed out nearly 600 turkeys and Thanksgiving dinners to Carroll families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford the holiday staple.

Carroll County Food Sunday is one of five beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, an annual campaign with the Carroll County Times aimed at driving donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community. In addition to Carroll Food Sunday, the Times also partners with Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs’ Neighbors in Need Year Round, Access Carroll and The Shepherd's Staff. This year, the Holiday Hope campaign goal is to raise $110,000 for the five organizations by Christmas. To participate in Holiday Hope, readers need only clip the advertisement that appears in the paper every day between now and Christmas, or go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope and print out the form.

Last year, Carroll County Food Sunday served more than 50,000 portions to more than 4,000 individuals in the county, with about 300 volunteers handing out more than 140 tons of food to the hungry.

According to Dennis Fahey, food bank administrator with Carroll County Food Sunday, the past several years have been very consistent for the food bank. He said about a third of the people who use their services are back on their feet within the year, but unfortunately are followed soon by those falling on hard times.

Fahey said his 15 years at Food Sunday has changed many of his preconceived notions about food banks.

“Our mission is to collect money, buy food and give it away,” Fahey said. “It’s very simple.”

Each week, Carroll County Food Sunday distributes a grocery package to Carroll individuals and families, meant to provide meals for three-to-four days. Each package includes meat, eggs, breads, fruits, vegetables and milk.

By seeing need firsthand, Fahey said he’s realized the importance of filling those needs of the public. He said new volunteers and people not familiar with the work of the Food Sunday sometimes come with misconceptions about how many people the food bank helps. He said tragedy or struggles can strike any family, placing their food stability in need.

“The poor are not in trouble by a recession,” Fahey said. “It’s the middle class and higher income people that are affected. If they get laid off, they’ve got a $1,000 car payment or a $2,000 house payment that means they’re in trouble immediately.”

Edward Leister, executive director, said it’s important to give to those who need without judgment.

“These people depend on us, believe me,” Leister said. “It’s really hard. It shouldn’t be in Carroll County. It really is.”

Leister said the work they do also goes back into the community through options like their veggie vouchers which can be spent at local farmers’ markets. Last year, he said, they handed out $80,000 worth of vouchers.

Fahey said one of the most meaningful things for him has been seeing former clients return later in life as donors.

“Around Christmastime, we get several donations from people who were at one time clients, and their lot has gotten better,” Fahey said. “Not much feels better than seeing that.”

In his 15 years at Carroll Food Sunday, Fahey said they’ve never had a theft, and in fact, the clients often offer up their hands to help with some physical labor.

“If they know I’m out here unloading something from the car, they’ll come around and offer to help,” Fahey said. “The clients look out for this place as well as we look out for them.”

