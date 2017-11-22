Holiday Hope: Access Carroll provides streamlined, collaborative medical care for those who need it most

Tucked inside the second floor of the old distillery building in Westminster, the facility at Access Carroll shows that form can match function.

Within the private nonprofit, there is a focus on integration. The three main sections — behavioral, dental and medical care — all share medical records and resources in an effort to make medical care more streamlined for clients, Executive Director Tammy Black said.

Often, this means a client can receive multiple services without traveling or making additional appointments. This can be particularly helpful when treating clients with addictions.

“There’s a phrase, ‘Strike while the iron’s hot,’” Black said, “especially when it comes to recovery.”

Mirroring the directors’ philosophy of care, the building is split into three hallways, veins as Black calls them, that are separate but connected to each other for access.

Access Carroll is one of five beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, an annual campaign with the Carroll County Times aimed at driving donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community. In addition to Carroll Hospice, the Times also partners with Carroll Food Sunday, Human Services Programs' Neighbors in Need Year Round, Carroll Hospice and The Shepherd's Staff. This year, the Holiday Hope campaign goal is to raise $110,000 for the five organizations by Christmas.

The community health center was opened in 2005 as a free clinic for those without health insurance after data revealed that many Carroll County residents were going to the Emergency Room for primary care. In the 13 years since, it has grown in size and formed collaborations with other local agencies to provide additional services.

Black said these partnerships, with Carroll Hospital, the health department and others, help Access Carroll to be informed of what is happening in the community when it comes to health. There is a focus, she said, on making use of existing community resources.

“A lot of people don’t know how to navigate the health care system,” she said. “At the end of the day we want people to get access to care.”

Today, the organization is still targeted at serving those with low income, but services are available on a sliding scale and they accept medicaid.

Sometimes, the simplest service can mean the most to a person, Black said.

“We have some people who just come in daily for showers because that’s what they need to keep their job,” she said.

When needed, Access Carroll can also help a patient find shelter, clothing and food resources — all part of “wrap-around health,” Black said.

The organization will now provide ambulatory detox and acute medical care services seven days a week, a new service that began on Nov. 11. This is valuable because a detox takes five consecutive days, meaning that formerly, all patients had to start detox on a Monday to receive care at Access Carroll. With weekend hours, a patient can start on any day of the week and receive services for five consecutive days, Black said.

To make all of these services available, more than 200 professionals volunteer their time with the organization, including the Board of Directors. But several core positions are paid, requiring funding through grants and gifts.

Another cost is purchasing supplies and utilities required by the new, larger space.

The donations received from Holiday Hope are helpful, Black said, because the funds do not have specific earmarks and can be used for any need the clinic may come across.

“Your support will help us to continue to provide lifesaving and necessary services for those most in need,” she said.

