Holiday Hope: $8,700 raised toward goal with 3 weeks to go

H. Scott and Thelma L. Carr made a pair of donations totaling $500 in memory of Harvey and Sarah Carr and Family, and in memory of J. Franklin and Marie Baker and Family, which have helped bring the 2017 Holiday Hope campaign to more than $8,700 with three weeks to go.

Also received were donations of $250 from the Smith, Parrish and Blacksten families in memory of Carolyn, Mom and Grammy, $200 from Mrs. Judy Cole in memory of Mary Bess Kenney, $100 from June Shauck in memory of Donald Shauck, $50 from Linda Clarke in memory of Edwin Harrison, and two anonymous donations totaling $121.75.

Holiday Hope is an annual campaign in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll Food Sunday, Neighbors in Need Year Round, Carroll Hospice and The Shepherd's Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $110,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.

This year, Carroll Community Bank is assisting the Times in processing donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the coupon on page A8, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 29 Westminster Shopping Center, Westminster, MD 21157. The form can also be downloaded at carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope.

The Shepherd's Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.

Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.

Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county's needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.

Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.