Holiday Hope: More than $5,000 raised for charities so far

More than $5,000 has been raised for the 2017 Holiday Hope campaign as December begins, with a goal of raising $110,000 for five Carroll County charities by Christmas Day.

Today’s donations include $300 from Grandma Glenda Meads in honor of Luke Meads, Melody Bishop and Doug Bishop, $150 from Gwen and John Thompson in memory of Thelma Halligan, $100 from Nita Fennell in memory of Janet McDowell, Charlotte Steers and Jane Reck, $100 from Carol Raith in memory of Carl E. Raith and $100 in memory of Harold Conover and Esther Franklin.

Also received were donations of $50 from Kim, Michele, Joelle and Jocelyn in memory of Richard Snader, $50 in memory of Marvin Sussman, $50 in memory of Hilda Dutterer, $25 from Howard and Sue Schildwachter and Family in memory of Dr. Grant Hill, and three anonymous donations totaling $120 to bring the total to $5,045.

Holiday Hope is an annual campaign in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll Food Sunday, Neighbors in Need Year Round, Carroll Hospice and The Shepherd's Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays.

This year, Carroll Community Bank is assisting the Times in processing donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the coupon on page A5, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 29 Westminster Shopping Center, Westminster, MD 21157. The form can also be downloaded at www.carrollcountytimes/holidayhope.

The Shepherd's Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.

Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.

Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county's needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.

Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.