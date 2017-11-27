Holiday Hope: $1,000 donation gets campaign off to strong start

The 2017 Holiday Hope campaign is off to a strong start thanks to a dozen donations totaling $1,800, including a $1,000 donation from Susan J. Galicki in memory of Richard E. Galicki.

Other donations received included $100 from Janice L. Sheesley & Family in memory of the Rev. Dwight L. Sheesley, $100 from Lee in memory of Rhoda, $25 from Susan Kirker in memory of Charlotte Beam, $100 in honor of All Hospice Workers and Volunteers, $50 in honor of Carroll Primary Care, $25 in honor of Reggie Bodnar and five anonymous donations totaling $400.

Holiday Hope is an annual campaign in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll Food Sunday, Neighbors in Need Year Round, Carroll Hospice and The Shepherd's Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $110,000 for the five partner charities by Christmas.

This year, Carroll Community Bank is assisting the Times in processing donations. To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the coupon found today on page A6, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll Community Bank Attn: Holiday Hope, 29 Westminster Shopping Center, Westminster, MD 21157. The donation form can also be found and printed out at www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope. Donations can also be dropped off at Carroll Community Bank branches in Westminster and Eldersburg.

The Shepherd's Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.

Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Neighbors in Need Year Round, administered through Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing.

Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the county's needy from locations in Westminster, Taneytown and Eldersburg.

Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.