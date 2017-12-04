Hogans to host Holiday Open House

Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan invite Marylanders and their families to join them for a Holiday Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Government House. The event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required.

According to an Office of the Governor news release, The First Family asks that guests consider bringing unwrapped toys that will be donated to those in need during this holiday season. On behalf of Toys for Tots, the Maryland State Police will be collecting donations under a tent by the front gate.

The decorations for the open house will include Christmas trees provided by Lowe’s Bayshore Nursery in Stevensville and refreshments will include assortments of holiday cookies, brownies, and dessert bars prepared by Government House chefs. Hot Wassail will also be available for guests waiting in line outside of Government House and live music will be provided by Maryland high school groups, with a different performance each hour, according to the release.

