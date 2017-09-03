Carroll deputies honored for citing aggressive driving behavior

Between 2011 and 2015, more than 3,200 people either were killed or injured in a crash involving an aggressive driver in Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Two deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Master Deputy Mario DeVivio and Master Deputy William Budd, were honored in a ceremony last week for their work enforcing laws against aggressive driving behaviors.

DeVivio is an old pro who has attended the annual ceremony 11 times, while Budd said this year was his first.

“It was a nice way to be recognized for your efforts,” Budd said.

Budd patrols high traffic areas around Finksburg, Westminster and the Md. 140 corridor. DeVivio is designated to respond to traffic complaints throughout the county.

Early September is one of his busiest times of the year because parents are hypervigilant about traffic concerns as they send their children back to school, DeVivio said.

The ceremony was hosted Tuesday, Aug. 29, by the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration to honor more than 100 officers from law enforcement agencies around the state. Tom Gianni, chief of the Maryland Highway Safety Office acted as master of ceremonies.

“It was truly an honor to have all of these officers in the room at the same time because their work is making Maryland roadways safer,” said Rick Ostopowicz, director of external affairs for the MVA.

Honorees were recommended by their superior officers based on their service and the number of citations they issued while patrolling. In the last year, law enforcement efforts led to more than 124,000 citations issued to drivers exhibiting aggressive and other illegal driving behaviors, according to the release.

“We hope that these officers, every time they conduct a traffic stop, send a message that these are not acceptable behaviors, not only to the people pulled over, but to the people driving by,” Ostopowicz said.

For DeVivio, he finds that taking a humane approach to traffic stops can help people change their behaviors. Rather than “walking up like a robot” he said a civil explanation can help when drivers don’t realize just how dangerous or illegal their behaviors are. He also gives warnings in many cases where a driver has a good record.

“Getting a warning as opposed to a citation — that one-on-one conversation is something I remember,” he said of himself as a young driver.

To support the efforts of law enforcement, the MVA Highway Safety Office created the Aggressive Drivers Are Public Threats (ADAPT) public education campaign targeting aggressive traffic behavior. This is part of the state’s Toward Zero Deaths campaign, which addresses several of the most dangerous and preventable dangerous behaviors on Maryland roadways.

“Bad driving habits are going to lead to vehicle collision fatalities, and that’s what are trying to prevent,” DeVivio said.

Budd agreed: “Slow down and drive with caution. Don’t be in such a hurry.”

More information about aggressive driving is available at towardzerodeathsmd.com.

CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times)

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter