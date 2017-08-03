Hoff awarded Maryland Holstein scholarship

The Maryland Holstein Scholarship Committee awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Courtney Hoff, of New Windsor, during the Maryland Holstein Convention on July 21.
According to a Maryland Holstein Association press release, Hoff will be entering her senior year at Cornell University this fall, majoring in animal science with a minor in agribusiness.
An active 4-H and FFA member, Hoff held several leadership positions in her 4-H club and participated on the county dairy judging team, which led her to the state team and finally in 2013 earned her a trip to Europe after being a part of the winning Maryland team at World Dairy Expo.
Hoff is a member of Sigma Alpha at Cornell and CUDS, the Cornell dairy club. After graduation, Hoff is considering grad school exploring research in calf nutrition and health or a job combining two of her interests, agriculture and writing.
Katelyn Allen, of Frederick County, also received a scholarship.
michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com
410-857-7873