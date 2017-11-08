Trial begins for Pennsylvania man accused of Westminster armed robbery

Wednesday marked the first day of trial for a Pennsylvania man charged with the December 2016 armed robbery of the Westminster branch of PNC Bank.

Edwin Charles Hoerner, 54, was indicted by a grand jury on 18 counts including armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft charges and firearm charges related to the Dec. 7, 2016, incident in which he allegedly made off with more than $8,600 from the bank.

Hoerner was arrested Dec. 14, 2016, as the result of collaboration between several law enforcement agencies. He is also accused of robbing the Bulldog Federal Credit Union in Hagerstown on Dec. 2, for which he is charged in Washington County with 11 counts. A jury trial for Hoerner in Washington County Circuit Court is scheduled to begin April 3, 2018, according to electronic court records.

During opening arguments of the trial, which is being presided over by Judge Barry Hughes, Wednesday, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Wells summarized evidence that the prosecution believed presented a clear picture of guilt.

Wells said that law enforcement found what was “basically a robbery kit” in a rental car, believed to be the getaway car used during the robbery, that was parked outside of Hoerner’s home. They also found clothes in Hoerner’s residence that match the description of clothes worn by the bank robber as captured on surveillance video.

According to Wells, DNA testing completed at the Maryland State Police Forensic Lab linked gloves found in the “robbery kit” to Hoerner as well as a gun found in the car, which the prosecution believes is the gun used by Hoerner during the armed robbery in Westminster.

Wells said law enforcement was also able to take location data from one of two cellphones seized from Hoerner’s residence. This evidence places Hoerner in Dundalk a few days prior to the robbery when tags were stolen off of a parked car. Wells said Hoerner used the stolen tags to camouflage the rented getaway car.

The data also places the phone in the immediate vicinity of the Westminster PNC Bank the day before the robbery and during the time of the robbery, Wells said.

“He’s guilty of the crimes for which he is charged — hold him accountable,” he said

Assistant Public Defender Diane Lach in her opening argument asked the jury to pay close attention to the evidence presented because there was reasonable doubt in the picture the prosecution was attempting to paint.

“It’s about identity and circumstance,” she said.

She pointed to the fact that the robber’s face is masked in the surveillance video provided by the bank, and that while cellphone tracking can show where a phone was located at a certain time, it cannot reveal who was in possession of the phone.

The gun seized from the rental car was not owned by Hoerner, she said, and in witness accounts, there is confusion about the tag numbers of vehicles involved in the case.

“They want you to think this is a wonderful case and we have a dead ringer, but they don’t,” she said.

Following opening arguments, the prosecution began calling witnesses. The first was a physical security analyst from PNC Financial Services. As part of his testimony, the state entered surveillance video taken during the robbery into evidence.

The trial will continue Thursday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to last five days.

