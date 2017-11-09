Pennsylvania man changes course, pleads guilty to robbing bank

The Pennsylvania man charged with armed robbery of the Westminster branch of PNC Bank, whose jury trial in Carroll County Circuit Court began Wednesday, changed his plea to guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to be incarcerated for 25 years, according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Edwin Hoerner, 54, of Shiremanstown, Pennsylvania, had been indicted by a grand jury on 18 counts including armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft and firearm charges related to a Dec. 7, 2016, incident.

On Wednesday, Hoerner entered a plea of not guilty and a jury was seated, opening arguments were made and testimony began in front of Judge Barry Hughes.

During the first day of the trial, after opening statements, one of the two customers forced to the ground described how he was afraid that he would be shot by Hoerner and that his unborn child would grow up without a father, according to the news release.

On Thursday, Hoerner changed his plea to guilty and Hughes sentenced Hoerner to 25 years without the possibility of parole as a repeat violent offender.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office will not shy away from trials in any case, but in particular, in cases involving violent crime,” State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said in a prepared statement. “That Mr. Hoerner changed his plea from not guilty to guilty prior to the start of the trial’s second day is a tribute to the diligent work of Sgt. Jeff Schuster of the Westminster Police Department, and the tireless work in preparing for trial undertaken by members of my office.”

Hoerner’s attorney, public defender Diane Lach, could not be reached for comment.

According to the news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office, after Hoerner entered the PNC Bank on Englar Road in Westminster on Dec. 7, 2016, he forced a customer at gunpoint back into the bank, ordered the customers to the ground and demanded both tellers empty their tills of cash before fleeing the scene with more than $8,000.

He was arrested on Dec. 14, 2016, at his home. Recovered from his rental car was the handgun used in the robbery, the nylon stocking mask worn during the robbery and other clothing items matching the description of the robber given by bank employees.

A jury trial for Hoerner in Washington County Circuit Court in connection with the Dec. 2, 2016, robbery of the Bulldog Federal Credit Union is scheduled for April, according to electronic court records.