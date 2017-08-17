Westminster woman allegedly commits fraud

A Westminster woman was charged after she allegedly received more than $20,000 in fraudulent benefits.

Megan Hinkhaus, 27, of the unit block of Liberty Street, was charged with one count each of theft and medical care fraud and two counts of welfare fraud. She was released on her own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Hinkhaus knowingly submitted fraudulent applications to the Carroll County Department of Social Services multiple times.

She lived in Pennsylvania at the time of the applications, according to the statement.

She received benefits including $4,632 in food stamp benefits, $7,548 in temporary cash assistance and $11,998 in medical assistance benefits, for a grand total of $24,178, according to the statement.

Hinkhaus did not respond to a call for comment as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday. No court date was listed in electronic court records.

