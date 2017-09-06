Mount Airy man charged with assault

A Mount Airy man was arrested Monday after a standoff with police.

Bradley Kevin Hicks, 22, of the 100 block of Orchard Lane, was charged with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property more than $1,000. He was released Wednesday on $10,000 unsecured bond, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Hicks was intoxicated and asked a woman to pick him up from his location. He became agitated during the drive and, when the two arrived at a second location, Hicks retrieved an ax and began taunting the woman with it, at one point placing it on her neck, the statement says.

He then used a baseball bat to smash the windows of her vehicle, at which time she called 911, according to the statement.

A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the property and encountered Hicks holding the ax. The deputy pulled his service weapon and ordered Hicks to drop the ax. Hicks refused. After approximately 20 minutes of standoff, Hicks allowed the officer to peacefully take him into custody, according to the statement.

No contact information was listed for Hicks. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 4.

