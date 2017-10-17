Carroll County to offer free Health Management Workshops

Carroll County’s Bureau of Aging & Disabilities will offer a series of free Living Healthy, Living Well workshops in the coming weeks. The workshops will be held for 2 ½ hours each week for six weeks.
According to a Carroll County Government press release, the workshops will help attendees build self-confidence in their abilities to manage their conditions. Participants will receive information and advice for healthy eating and nutrition, relaxation techniques, short-term goal setting, planning for the future, feedback and problem-solving, stress and depression management and communicating effectively with friends, family, and a medical team.
The workshops will be held on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m Oct. 24 through Nov. 28 at South Carroll Senior & Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Sykesville. The workshop will also be available Wednesdays, from 9 a.m.to 11:30 a.m., Nov, 1 through Dec. 6 at Taneytown Senior & Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown.
To register, contact Leslie Wagner at 410-386-3818 or email LivingHealthy@ccg.carr.org.
