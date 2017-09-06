Carroll raises more than $38,000 for Harvey victims

A fundraiser organized by the Board of County Commissioners and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office raised $38,692.56 for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, according to a news release from the county.
The two-day event was held at two locations in Carroll, one in Eldersburg and one in Westminster. Donations could be made either directly to organizations involved in hurricane relief or donated undesignated to be split among them.
The designated funds were split as follows:
United Ways of Texas, $6,271.89; Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund of Greater Houston Community Foundation, $9,881.89; American Red Cross, $10,756.89; and The Salvation Army (Texas), $11,781.89.
“Once again, the strength and compassion of the citizens in Carroll County was evident,” Commissioner Stephen Wantz said in the release. “This is a phenomenal effort by all who participated and donated, and we are thrilled to send these checks to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. I want to give my heartfelt thanks to all those who participated and also to those involved with the logistics of the event.”
National relief organizations are still accepting donations online.
410-857-3315