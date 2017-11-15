Still time to register for Harvest of Plenty

There’s still time for Carroll County families to register to receive a Thanksgiving dinner through the United Way of Central Maryland’s Harvest of Plenty Program.
The program, now celebrating its 25th anniversary, provides holiday meals to low-income families, funded by donations of $25 per meal.
In Carroll County, meals will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Portico, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, but those interested must call the United Way Helpline by dialing 211, in order to register.
Those interested in donating to the Harvest of Plenty Program should visit www.uwcm.org/givethanks.
