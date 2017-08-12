Hampstead Main Street construction to begin Tuesday

A long-awaited project to revamp Hampstead’s Main Street, Md. 30, will commence work on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The Hampstead Urban Construction Project will begin in earnest at 7 a.m. at North Woods Trail on the southern end of Hampstead.

The $25.6 million State Highway Administration project will add sidewalks, improve stormwater drainage and improve traffic signals along Main Street and is expected to be complete by spring 2020. At that time, the state will hand over maintenance and responsibility for the road to the town.

Construction work will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and delays are expected given that an estimated 16,000 drivers use Md. 30 on a daily basis.

For more information, call the project office at 443-639-2908.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health