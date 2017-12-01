DNR says no pumas in Carroll

Call it a puma, mountain lion, cougar or panther — according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), there are no confirmed sightings of them in the state.

In recent days rumors have spread, especially among online citizens groups on Facebook, of a puma sighted near Hampstead in the area of Maple Grove Road. In some posts, users said DNR had confirmed a sighting of the animal, but according to Anna Lucenti-Hoffmann, senior communications manager, this is untrue.

The Hampstead Police Department also said there had been no recent reports to their agency of a puma in the area.

Lucenti-Hoffmann relayed the advice of a wildlife specialist, who said the animal was more likely a coyote, which can be found in Maryland.

If a coyote is minding its own business, she said, there is no need to contact DNR.

If a person feels threatened by the coyote, if the animal is causing a nuisance like getting into trash repeatedly or if the animal appears potentially rabid, they can contact wildlife response at 410-260-8547 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week.

In case of a serious threat or nuisance, Natural Resources Police can be reached at 410-260-8880.

