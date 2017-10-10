Westminster man charged with second-degree assault, possession

A Westminster man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked one woman and grabbed another.

Gary Wayne Hammond, 23, of the 500 block of Bear Branch Road, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault. He is also being charged with possession, administering equipment for drugs and possible distribution, and possession of paraphernalia. He was held without bond after a Tuesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Hammond got into an argument with two women on Sunday that allegedly turned physical. Hammond allegedly placed his hands on one woman’s neck and began to choke her. He also allegedly grabbed the other woman’s arm.

When deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they observed hypodermic needles, clear plastic baggies, metal spoons with burn marks and a glass vial on the floor of the residence, according to the statement.

Hammond was arrested and taken to central booking. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 6.

