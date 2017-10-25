HallowKlean SpookFest brings addiction, recovery awareness concert to Westminster on Saturday

Keeping Halloween spooky, groovy and clean is the theme behind the HallowKlean SpookFest, a free concert event to be held Saturday, Oct. 28, in Westminster City Park.

The HallowKlean SpookFest will begin at 6 p.m., just at the end of the city of Westminster’s Spooky Saturday events on Main Street and Locust Lane from earlier in the day. The SpookFest will continue with the family-friendly atmosphere, according to event organizer, Jesse Tomlin.

“It’s an addiction and recovery awareness concert, with speakers in recovery,” Tomlin said. “We have a local performer, Cloud Gang, a good friend of mine; he does recovery-based rap music. He’s got 10 years clean.”

Also on hand will be a food truck, a coffee truck and keynote speaker Ryan Hampton, a recovery advocate who has written about his personal journey toward recovery for The Huffington Post and other media outlets.

“The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is going to be there with the mobile command center for kids to walk through and everything,” Tomlin said. “They will also have a K-9 demonstration there.”

Proceeds from coffee and food truck sales will go toward nonprofits Rising Above Addiction and the Push H.O.P.E. Project, which Tomlin said work to “help people get into treatment, and after care, like after they come out of detox or a 30-day program. It will give them two weeks’ rent at a recovery house to get on their feet.”

Another way to help support those efforts would be to sign up for and run Westminster’s Spooky Sprint, which starts at 6 p.m. at Hersh and Pennsylvania avenues.

“We were going to hold it at Wakefield Valley but, [the city of Westminster] reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we saw you guys pulled a permit, do you want to partner up and do it in city of Westminster?’ ” Tomlin said. “They already had their 1-mile sprint, so all the proceeds from the sprint go to Rising Above Addiction and the Push H.O.P.E. Project.”

Tomlin helped organize a similar event, the Addiction and Recovery Awareness MusicFest, in July, and hopes to duplicate the success of that event on Saturday.

“It’s very similar to that, just with a Halloween twist to it,” he said. “That’s why we are calling it HallowKlean; like, clean from drugs and alcohol.”

If you go

What: HallowKlean SpookFest

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where: Concert in Westminster City Park; Spooky Sprint starts at Hersh and Pennsylvania avenues

Cost: Concert is free; Spooky Sprint is $10, with proceeds going to benefit drug and alcohol recovery efforts

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health