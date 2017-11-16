Manchester man charged with illegal firearm possession

A Manchester man has been charged with six counts of illegal possession of firearms after allegedly hunting groundhogs with a long rifle from a moped.

Billy Joe Grubbs, 49, of the 3500 block of Hanover Pike, is charged with six counts of possessing a firearm with a felony conviction, and three counts of illegal possession of ammunition, according to electronic court records.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, Natural Resources Police received a call about a man riding a red moped on Fridinger Mill Road outside Manchester, while holding a rifle, according to arrest reports.

Natural Resources Police, in addition to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke with a witness who identified the man allegedly riding the moped with a rifle as Grubbs, according to charging documents, and police initially responded to the address listed as Grubbs’ permanent residence, on the 2800 block of Snydersburg Road in Hampstead.

Police were informed by a neighbor that Grubbs is now living at the Hanover Pike address in Manchester and police then went there, but found Grubbs was not at home, according to charging documents.

Police asked permission from others at the home to enter and look for Grubbs, and, according to the charging documents, saw multiple firearms “including high-power pellet guns, long rifles, shotguns, muzzle loaders and boxes of ammunition in plain view,” in one room. Police asked one of the people at the house to call Grubbs and ask him to come home, which he did, according to charging documents, allowing police to ask him about his reported riding around on the moped with a gun.

Grubbs allegedly “confessed to riding his moped around at 9 a.m. with a .22 caliber long rifle propped between his legs while groundhog hunting,” according to charging documents, while also allegedly telling police he was on probation and knew he was not supposed to posses firearms.

Natural Resources Police issued Grubbs a $500 citation for hunting on private land without written permission, and a $250 citation for shooting from or across a roadway, according to charging documents.

A check with the Maryland Gun Center showed that Grubbs was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior charges and/or convictions, according to the charging documents, and police confiscated the firearms, six in total, three of which were loaded.

A warrant for Grubbs’s arrest was served on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and he was released after posting a $1,500 bail on Thursday, according to electronic court records.

When reached via phone Thursday, Grubbs declined to comment for this story.

An initial hearing for Grubbs is scheduled for the morning of Dec. 12, at 101 N. Court St., Westminster.

