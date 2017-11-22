Man arrested in relation to September assault in Westminster

A man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 21 in relation to an assault that occurred in September.
Taylor Travis Green, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with second-degree assault in relation to the Sept. 19 incident.
At about 10:16 a.m. that day, an officer from the Westminster Police Department responded to the unit block of Carroll View Avenue in reference to an assault.
When the officer arrived, he was met with a woman who said Green assaulted her, according to the statement of charges. The woman had an abrasion on her left bicep and left chest, and told the officer Green had grabbed her neck and shoulder area and torn the strap on her shirt and bra, according to the statement.
The woman said she and Green argued and when she attempted to walk away, Green shoved her into her car and attempted to close the door, and in doing so, he struck her with the door. The woman said she tried to get out of the car and Green closed the door, striking her in the left chest area and pinning her arm between the door and the vehicle, according to the statement.
The woman said she was able to free herself and run to her house when Green grabbed her in the neck and shoulder area, and when she pulled away, Green tore her straps, according to the statement. When the woman called police, Green fled in a black Chevrolet car, according to the statement.
Green was released on $5,000 unsecured bond, according to electronic court records. No phone number was listed for him.
