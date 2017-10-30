Westminster man charged with first-degree assault

A Westminster man was arrested Friday after he allegedly struck and choked a pregnant woman and threatened her with a knife.

Keith Douglas Green, 30, of the 1400 block of Allen Way, was charged with one count each of malicious destruction of property, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on $10,000 bail after a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to an argument that turned physical between Green and a woman. Green fled the scene before the deputy arrived.

The woman stated that Green began punching her in the head and face at which time she fell and Green began choking her until she saw spots. He then pushed her against a wall and stuck her head on the wall while still choking her and threatening her life, according to the statement.

He then threatened her with a kitchen knife before stabbing it into a mattress. The woman, who said she was about six months pregnant, was transported to Carroll Hospital, according to the statement.

Before leaving, Green damaged property totaling approximately $4,000, including smashing two televisions, according to the statement.

Later, Green arrived at the Sheriff’s Office and was arrested. During an interview with a detective, Green admitted to assaulting the woman and damaging her property, according to the statement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

