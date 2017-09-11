Mount Airy man charged with second-degree assault

A Mount Airy man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly punched a woman and threw her to the ground.

Jonathan Thomas Green, 26, of the 300 block of Dorsey Ave., was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, Green entered into an argument with a woman while she was on the phone. The woman told police that, during the argument, Green punched her in the side of the head, causing a bump to form, and threw her to the ground, according to the statement.

The recipient of the phone call said she heard the woman scream and the phone went dead, at which time she called the police. A Maryland State Police trooper responded to the scene of the incident. Green denied punching the woman and told the trooper the woman had bumped her head during the argument, according to the statement.

Green had not responded to a call for comment as of 6:45 p.m. Monday. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 8.

