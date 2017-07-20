Registration opens for sixth annual Grandparents Conference

Registration for the sixth annual Grandparents Conference, to be held on Sept. 16, is now open.

The conference, titled “Do Dare to Care,” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave., Westminster.

A presentation of the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities, the conference will feature presentations on substance use, abuse and the dangers of drugs, as well as technology and social media and how to keep children safe online.

Registration is required and available by calling Nancy Ensor at 410-386-3833.

