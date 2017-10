Reservations are required for the Gospel and Breakfast Show at MJ’s Cafe in Manchester. The show will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

According to the show’s flier, Joe Forrester will perform gospel and rock during a continental breakfast. Proceeds from the event go to Wreaths Across America.

Tickets are $15. To reserve a seat, call 410-239-8882.

