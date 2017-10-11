Two arrested for car theft, suspected in series of Westminster vehicle break-ins

A Taneytown man and woman were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle. The two are suspects in a series of 11 vehicle break-ins in Westminster that were reported between Oct. 4 and Oct. 9.

Luis Alejandro Gonzalez, 24, and Alyssa Raye Russomanno, 23, both of the 5040 block of Harney Road were charged with one count each of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft valued between $1,000 and $25,000. Gonzalez was also charged with one count of malicious destruction of property, according to electronic court records.

“Additional charges will be forthcoming relating to the theft from auto cases,” according to a news release from the Westminster Police Department.

The two were released on their own recognizance for the charges, according to electronic court records, but they are being held at the Carroll County Detention Center as fugitives from Texas, according to the news release.

According to the release, Westminster police investigators believed the car break-ins to be carried out by two individuals, traveling in a late model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, who smashed windows of parked vehicles to steal valuables from within, including wallets and credit cards.

Westminster patrol officers attempted to stop a truck matching the description of the potential suspects’ vehicle on Md. 140 in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The vehicle fled, initiating high-speed pursuit that had to be terminated because of the fleeing vehicle’s reckless actions, according to the release.

Minutes later, the truck was discovered abandoned on Hughes Shop Road. Investigation revealed items that tied the truck’s inhabitants to the earlier thefts in Westminster and that the truck had been reported stolen in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 1, according to the release.

According to the statement of probable cause, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched around noon Tuesday to investigate two individuals suspected of attempting to seal a vehicle.

The deputy responded to the area of Harney Road and Conover Road to find Gonzalez working on the dashboard of a Mazda bearing Pennsylvania license plates. Russomanno was seated in the vehicle, according to the statement.

Gonzalez told the deputy he was working on the vehicle for a friend, but could not say who owned the vehicle. An MVA check revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Hanover, Pennsylvania. The deputy placed both individuals under arrest, according to the statement.

According to the release, Gonzalez and Russomanno were questioned by investigators from the Westminster Police Department and “evidence was obtained linking them to the stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and the aforementioned theft from auto cases.”

A court date is scheduled for Dec. 5 for both individuals.

