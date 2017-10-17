Going Deutsch: Maryland students celebrate German-American culture

Students from 20 middle schools and high schools from Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania traveled to McDaniel College on Tuesday morning for what teachers and organizers hoped would be a wunderbar experience at the annual German-American Culture Day.

Each year, organizers of the event, in its 23rd year, invite students studying German from throughout the region for a daylong celebration of German music, food, culture, history and more, with a set of workshops, an authentic meal and a closing concert.

According to Mohamed Esa, a professor at McDaniel’s World Languages, Literatures and Cultures Department, the event began with about 200 students, but has grown over the years to almost 1,000. He said this event is an important way to teach students about the diversity of other cultures.

“No culture is monolithic,” Esa said. “German culture is incredibly diverse and multicultured. We are not one thing. We are diverse and diversity is at the heart of everything, even nature.”

Workshops at the event covered a wide range of topics from “How I Survived the Holocaust” to “Viennese Culture and Dialect,” “Christmas in Germany,” The Art of Cheese Making” and “A History of German Cinema: From Caligari to the Hitler Boom.”

The German band Einshoch6 performed at McDaniel College in Westminster on October 17, 2017. (Ken Koons) (Ken Koons)

One of the courses was hosted by hip-hop group Einshoch6, which also performed a celebratory concert at the end of the day. McDaniel is the first stop on their five-week tour of the country.

During the course, members of the group led about 60 students in learning one of their songs. They started with the melodies done simply in “la las,” then introduced the German lyrics. A PowerPoint presentation showed the lyrics on a screen, with occasional photos substituting for phrases, forcing the group to remember their German studies to complete the song.

By the end, they were all singing in unison:

Nimm meine Hand, wir fliegen los

Dise Welt ist resengroß

Atme ein und fuhl dich frei!

For the English readers out there:

Take my hand, we’ll fly away

This world is huge

Breathe in and feel free!

