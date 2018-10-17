Ever wanted to go back to college for the day? Don’t miss: 3 top lecturers in Baltimore
Parkton man arrested in relation to drug, weapon charges

Emily Chappell
A Parkton man was arrested on drug and weapon charges.

Garrett Stephen Schwartz, 20, of the 200 block of Stablers Church Road, was charged with having a concealed dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana of more than 10 grams and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to electronic court records.

Schwartz, who was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, was released on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond, according to electronic court records.

