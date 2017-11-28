Gamber fire company responds to house fire directly behind fire station

Firefighters with the Gamber volunteer fire company did not have far to go to respond to a house fire shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening — the blaze on the 3800 block of Niner Road was directly behind the fire house.

“We have bingo tonight, so we were there at bingo and then we got dispatched for a service call,” said Clay Myers, public information officer for the fire company. “We were waiting for our crew to arrive for that when our ambulance saw flames back on Niner Road. We actually called the fire in ourselves.”

A service call is when the fire company responds to a non-emergency call for assistance, Myers said, in this case a dog stuck in a trampoline. The fire call took precedence.

Gamber firefighters put in the call for the fire at 5:52 p.m., Myers said, with firefighters and equipment from Reese, Sykesville, Westminster, Winfield, Hampstead and New Windsor companies responding to assist. Baltimore County fire companies from Reisterstown, Glyndon and Chestnut Ridge also responded, according to Myers.

The fire was out but not yet officially under control as of 6:37 p.m., Myers said in an interview, while working the pump on a fire truck about 1,000 feet from the fire station. Crews spent at least another hour spraying water on remaining hot spots to ensure the fire would not reignite, he said.

No one was in the home, and old farm house, at the time of the fire, Myers said.

“It was under renovation so there was no one living in it,” he said. “No occupants in the house and no injuries on the fire ground at all.”

The cause and origins of the fire are under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Myers said.

CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times)

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health