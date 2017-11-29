Gamber fire company battles 2 blazes in 12 hours

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Gamber volunteer fire company responded to the second of two house fires in less than 12 hours.

A call for service was put in for a single-story home in the 3700 block of Nicholson Road at approximately 5:06 a.m.. The occupant was alerted to the flames by smoke alarms and evacuated safely with a dog before responders arrived, according to a news release from the fire company. No injuries were reported.

“Were it not for the occupant's working smoke alarms, this incident could have easily had a far different outcome,” the release stated.

The fire originated in the living room of the house and spread to the attic. A wood stove was in use at the time of the incident, according to the release. Nearly 40 firefighters from Gamber and surrounding areas were involved with containing the fire.

The incident is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The first fire began shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, and firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Niner Road directly behind the firehouse.

Personnel were preparing to respond to a non-emergency service call when a citizen driving by stopped to report the fire, according to a news release from the fire company.

Approximately 50 firefighters from Gamber and surrounding areas of Carroll and Baltimore County had put out the blaze as of 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, though it was not officially declared under control and responders continued spraying hot spots and other operations until about 8:30 p.m..

No one was occupying the home, which was under renovation, and no injuries were reported related to the incident, Myers said.

The cause and origins of that fire are also under investigation by the fire marshal.

