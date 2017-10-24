One flown to Shock Trauma after Route 32 collision

One person was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore following a two-vehicle collision Monday night on Md. 32 near Sykesville.

According to a Gamber & Community Fire Company news release, Gamber and the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department responded to a call for a serious motor vehicle collision with rescue at 9:55 p.m. The crash involved two pickup trucks at the intersection.

Gamber’s Medic 139 arrived first on the scene and requested a Shock Trauma GO Team as well as a Maryland State Police helicopter, according to the release. The GO Team was requested due to the anticipated length of time to extricate one of the drivers.

According to the release, one driver refused treatment. Firefighters from Gamber's Engine 134 and Sykesville's Rescue Squad 12 worked for approximately 30 minutes to remove the other driver from his vehicle. Since the extrication was completed faster than anticipated, the GO Team was canceled.

The second driver was transported by Sykesville's ambulance to the landing site at Gamber's carnival grounds where Engine 124 had set up the landing area. He was flown to Shock Trauma. Engine 134 remained on the scene to clean up spilled fuel and fluids and awaited tow trucks. Maryland State Police is investigating the cause of the crash, according to the release.

