Westminster man arrested midway through alleged drug deal

A Westminster man was arrested Friday after he allegedly sold marijuana to a woman and was found in possession of narcotics.

Dion Richard Gambal, 22, of the 300 block of E. Main St., was charged with one count each of narcotics distribution, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, marijuana possession, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, an officer from the Westminster Police Department received a call about suspected drug-related activity in a parked vehicle in the unit block of Washington Road.

When the officer arrived, the vehicle was occupied by Gambal and a woman. When the officer spoke to the two, he observed loose plant material in Gambal’s lap, which he suspected to be marijuana, according to the charging documents. He also observed cash and plastic baggies on the floor of the car, according to the statement.

A search of Gambal’s person revealed more suspected marijuana, more plastic bags and two pills of suspected narcotics, according to the statement.

Inside the vehicle, the officer found more suspected marijuana, including more than 30 bags of plant material, empty plastic bags, a digital scale and plastic bags with red smiley faces, which the officer believed to be the kind used in narcotics distribution, according to the statement.

The woman said she had purchased marijuana from Gambal that day. She was charged and released at the scene, according to the statement.

Gambal did not respond to a call for comment as of 5 p.m. No trial scheduling information was available through electronic court records as of 5 p.m. Monday.

