yART Sale accepting donations

The Carroll County Arts Council will host its fifth annual "yART Sale" on Aug. 19 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m, featuring previously enjoyed artwork, frames, art supplies, and art books sold at discounted prices. On Aug. 21, any remaining merchandise will be 50 percent off from 10 a.m.-noon.

Donors wishing to contribute art for the "yART Sale" can drop off their donations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 12; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 14; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 15; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug.16. Donors will be given a receipt for tax purposes. Unsold works will be disposed of at the Arts Council's discretion. For more information, call 410-848-7272 or visit www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.