Westminster SAR chapter announces contests

The Westminster chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) announces its contests for the 2017-2018 school year in Carroll County.

The Tom & Betty Lawrence American History Teacher Award is open to middle and high school teachers teaching the Revolutionary War era (1750-1800). Contestants submit to Westminster chapter an application and written essay of at least 500 words on the importance of teaching American Revolutionary era. The deadline for applications is Dec. 18.

The Knight Essay Contest is open to all freshmen, sophomores, juniors or seniors who are United States citizens or legal aliens in the contest year, who attend public or private high schools or accredited home schools. The contest is for an original researched and proven topic written in English that must deal with event, person, philosophy, or ideal associated with American Revolution, Declaration of Independence, or framing of United States Constitution. All submissions come to the Westminster Chapter for judging, with a deadline of Dec. 31.

The Rumbaugh Oration Contest is open to all freshmen, sophomores, juniors or seniors who are United States citizens or legal aliens in contest year who attend public or private high schools or accredited home schools. The oration is a memorized 5-6 minute speech and must deal with event, personality, document related to the American Revolution and relevance to America today. Date of the chapter competition is being finalized and will be mid-February 2018, with the winner competing at the state level in April 2018.

The Americanism Elementary School Poster Contest is directed at students in third to fifth grades in public, private and home schools, while the Americanism Middle School Brochure Contest is directed at sixth- to eighth-grade students grades in public, private and home schools. Both the poster and brochure contests are also open to Scouts (boys and girls), and members of the Children of the American Revolution in the same grades. The poster contest topic is Revolutionary Events. Brochure entries must address the founding documents of the United States. All submissions come to the Westminster Chapter for judging, with a deadline of May 1, 2018.

For more information, contact Chapter President Jim Engler at mdssarwestminster@yahoo.com.