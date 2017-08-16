Premier Dental to host back-to-school party

Premier Dental Care, 2730 Hanover Pike, Manchester, is hosting its first Back-to-School Parking Lot Party Aug. 23, from 1-4 p.m. The free event is open to the community and will feature food, games, an obstacle course, prizes, and giveaways. There will also be a book bag raffle for kids; and a contest for "Manchester's Best Teacher," with submissions collected during the event. Those attending are encouraged to donate school supplies for local elementary schools. The rain date is Aug. 30. For more information, call 410-374-4882 or visit www.premierdentalcare.net.