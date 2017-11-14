Donations sought for Operation Christmas Child

Several local locations will serve as drop-off sites for the Samaritan's Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, joining nearly 5,000 U.S. locations collecting gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world. During the project's National Collection Week, Nov. 13-20, residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

Drop off site include First Presbyterian Church, 65 Washington Road, Westminster; Bixlers United Methodist Church, 3372 Bixler Road, Westminster; Elders Baptist Church, 1216 Liberty Road, Sykesville; and Taneytown Baptist Church, 4150 Sells Mill Road, Taneytown. Hours vary for each location. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

For more information, call OCC's regional office 410-772-7360 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.