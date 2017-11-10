Kiwanis taking orders for fruit sale

Orders are now being accepted for the 2017 Kiwanis Club of Westminster fresh fruit sale, a tradition that began more than 40 years ago. The fruit will be transported directly from Florida the week of the sale. Kiwanis will use all proceeds for scholarships for students from Winters Mill High School and the Carroll County Career and Technology Center.

This year's sale will include navel oranges, juice oranges, pink grapefruit, and mandarin oranges. Fruit will be sold in case quantities, 4/5 bushel; and half cases, 2/5 bushel. Navel oranges, pink grapefruit and juice oranges will be $35 a case and $20 a half-case. The mandarin oranges are $40 a case and $25 a half-case. Advance orders will be accepted by phone through Nov. 25 by contacting Sharon at 443-308-4743, Donna at 410-857-4917, or Vickie at 410-857-0656. Orders may also be placed through the fruit sale tab on the Kiwanis website www.westminstermdkiwanis.org. Pick up will be on the parking lot of the Westminster Walmart on Dec. 8 and 9.